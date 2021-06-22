Girls Inc. of Greater Houston hopes to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – Girls Inc. Of Greater Houston is a non-profit organization that hopes to empower women to be strong, smart and bold.

The local branch of this nonprofit organization serves girls ages 6-18 all over the United States and Canada.

Their programming focuses on supporting, mentoring, and guiding girls in a fun, pro-girl environment.

Throughout the year, Girls Inc. has tons of programs to get involved in such as mentorships, summer camps, and more.

Watch as President Treopia Cannon and Board Member Kat Pressly chat with Lauren Kelly about their virtual Girls Inc. happy hour this week, including fun features and performances.