Galveston Bay Foundation helping keep your lawn healthy with free user-friendly app

HOUSTON – The Water My Yard program uses local weather data in sponsored areas to provide free weekly watering advice. This data is collected from an extensive network of weather stations and rain gauges, and, along with research-based understanding of plant water needs, allow experts to send customized weekly water advice for your specific lawn and irrigation system. It can easily assist you in determining the precise amount of supplemental water that is needed to maintain a healthy lawn. A vibrant green yard might even need less water than you think. If fact, many lawn problems are compounded by over-watering or by applying water at the wrong time. Click here to find out how to keep your lawn protected and how much water you should be feeding it.