Black Restaurant Week continues to support local black-owned culinary businesses

HOUSTON – Black Restaurant Week was founded in 2016 by entrepreneurs Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell and Derek Robinson, and the organization continues to support local black-owned culinary businesses.

It’s an annual, multi-city culinary movement celebrating the flavors of African, African-American and Caribbean cuisine nationwide.

They partner up with black-owned restaurants, chefs, caterers, and food trucks to host a selection of culinary experiences.

The ‘No Crumb Left Behind 2021 Campaign’ ensures that Black Restaurant Week helps Black-owned culinary businesses stay afloat, even as the world recovers from the pandemic. This year’s campaign ends in November.

Ed Warner is one of the top black bartending talent in the country, and he joined Lauren Kelly and Co-Founder of Black Restaurant Week, Falayn Ferrell, to show off his Harriet Tubman inspired mocktail called ‘The Minty.’