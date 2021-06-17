The creative way H‑E‑B is commemorating Juneteenth

HOUSTON – H-E-B and Emancipation Park Conservancy teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind mural ahead of Juneteenth.

The 8x8 mural was created by a team of nine H-E-B partners, with Area Community Coordinator for H-E-B Buffalo Market and H-E-B Montrose Market, Lauren Christlieb taking the lead.

“I was really excited whenever they asked us to come up with a design, and so I took that challenge, and was like yes, let’s make something awesome and give back to the community, and hopefully they enjoy it as much as we did.”

The mural is displayed on the ground in front of the Founder’s Arch at Emancipation Park, and the project is all part of H-E-B’s Be the Change initiative.

Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs at H-E-B, Winell Herron shared more about the company’s mission to be there for all Texans.

“It’s been fun to see how this has unfolded throughout the year for multiple groups... Communities of color, women, LGBTQ+, veterans, disabled groups. So, we’re really looking at how do we continue to build that stronger emotional connection, and make sure we’re doing everything we can to drive real change.

For more information on H-E-B’s Be the Change initiative, click here.