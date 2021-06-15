Meet the author on a mission to boost women’s confidence after 40 | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – Are you trying to figure out your second act after 40 but you are afraid to step outside your comfort zone?

Or after receiving a compliment, you seem to immediately reply with, “Oh, this old thing,” or, “Yeah, but” rather than a simple, “Thank you”?

If that’s your case, let us introduce you to the work of podcaster, TEDx Speaker, and author Amy Schmidt.

She launched her business and brand six months before turning 50 and her book, Cannonball, Fearlessly Facing Midlife and Beyond, is filled with insight and inspiration to help women take charge of their life in the middle, at a time when women can begin to feel invisible.

Her motto: “You’re never too old and it’s never too late.”

To hear Schmidt’s complete interview and tips to boost your confidence after 40, watch her interview in the video above.

Cannonball, Fearlessly Facing Midlife and Beyond (Amy Schmidt)