Top whiskeys you can get dad for Father’s Day

Whiskey and natural ice on an old wooden table

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for gift ideas for dad and he loves drinking spirits, you can’t go wrong with a great bottle of whiskey.

To help you find the best ones available, Sebastien Derbomez, Manager of Brand Advocacy at William Grant & Sons shares his top picks ahead of Father’s Day, all of them for under 60 bucks.

Sebastien Derbomez, Manager of Brand Advocacy at William Grant & Sons (William Grant & Sons)

For the Irish Whiskey Loving Dad: Tullamore D.E.W. Original

Tullamore D.E.W. Original (William Grant & Sons)

Tullamore D.E.W. is the second largest Irish whiskey brand in the world. This one is triple distilled but is also a unique blend of all three types of Irish whiskeys: pot still, malt and grain. As a result, the liquid is three times smoother with an added gentle complexity.

Price: $24

For more information: click here

Ad