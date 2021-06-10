Get your family out on the water for National Boating And Fishing Week | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – National Boating and Fishing Week falls on the first week of June every year, and this year it’s June 5-13th!

It doesn’t matter what kind of fish you catch or what kind of boat you hop on board, it’s all about having a safe, good time on the open water.

Fun fact: when you participate in National Boating and Fishing Week events, it helps fund efforts to conserve natural waterways.

They’re also tons of fun for the whole family of any age, and it’s a great way to de-stress; as boating is ranked as one of the top 3 stress-relieving activities.

Watch as Lauren Kelly hops on board a boat with Captain Even Macaluso in Kemah (who runs boat sharing company SailTime in Kemah) to learn about a few must-have items to keep on your boat, and a quick fishing lesson too!