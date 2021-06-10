Mostly Cloudy icon
Houston Life

Actress Melissa George chats season finale of ‘the Mosquito Coast’ on Apple TV+

Lauren Kelly
, Houston Life Correspondent

Apple TV
Melissa George
The Mosquito Coast
Actress Melissa George chats season finale of ‘the Mosquito Coast’ on Apple TV+ | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – ‘The Mosquito Coast’ on Apple TV+ has picked up quite the following, with it’s A-list cast and a story line that will have you on the edge of your seat.

If you haven’t caught up yet, (without spoilers) the show is about a radical idealist named Allie Fox (played by Justin Theroux) who uproots his family for Mexico after they suddenly find themselves on the run from the U.S. government.

Actress Melissa George plays his wife Margot Fox, and she’s faced with tough decisions on how far she will go to keep her kids safe.

The final episode of season 1 will start streaming tomorrow, but the show also recently got renewed for a second season.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Melissa about how she ended up in the role, how it was working with the rest of the cast, and what it’s like to be on the run.

