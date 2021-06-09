Nonprofit organization “Pipeline to Success” helping young African American males succeed

HOUSTON – The Pipeline to Success non-profit organization is founded by Joshua L. Martin, whom is a local HISD teacher. Mr. Martin’s success as a teacher started in 2017, where he was named Texas Teacher of the Year, in 2018 Houston Sweepstake Teacher of the Year, 2020 National teacher of the year and HISD- South area teacher of the year. Mr. Martin decided to create this non-profit organization to motivate and encourage young African American males, by showing them that anything is possible in life. The organization doesn’t only stop there, he has done community food drives, School Supply Drives, Feeding the homeless and many different gestures. Click here to find out how to get more information of this nonprofit.