Katy native Taylor Polidore makes it all the way to Hollywood | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – Slowly but surely, local actress Taylor Polidore has been making her dreams come true.

Since appearing in the film ‘Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins,’ the Katy Native has landed recurring roles in TV shows like FX’s ‘ “Snowfall” and The CW’S “Black Lightning.”

The Katy ISD’s Seven Lakes High School alum is not only the voice of Clara, a character on an original Nickelodeon cartoon, “It’s Pony,” she’s also an entrepreneur with her own line of women’s fitness wear named Good Body Athletica.

This year she played the character of Dallas on season 4 of the crime drama television series, “Snowfall.”

Taylor Polidore as Dallas on FX's 'Snowfall" (FX)

Polidore talked to Houston Life about her recent work on the show and her life off-screen as a court-appointed special advocate for youth in foster care.