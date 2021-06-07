Get ready for a sudsy good time with a FOAM-TASTIC Houston party adventure

HOUSTON – Ready for a wet and wild adventure…in foam??

Foamtastic Parties of Houston have a fun idea for kids and adults of all ages to have a sudsy good time.

The whole idea is to bring out everyone’s inner child while getting soaked in foam!

With parents constantly looking for fun ways to keep the kids entertained (and birthday party ideas!) this summer, foam parties are a perfect idea.

MJ ‘The FoamMaster’ showed us that the foam is basically made of just soap and water, so it won’t stain and it’s easy to clean up.

For more info on Foamtastic Parties, click HERE.