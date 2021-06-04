Dive into a whole new world underwater with Summer scuba lessons

HOUSTON – The Texas Dive Center trains the best divers and works with them to become the best instructors or anything in between that they wish to accomplish. They are not a diploma mill - no abbreviated training here. They believe there are no limitations to diving and they can train and certify most disabled to enjoy the sport within their specific limits.

They use their skills to focus on areas that other training centers may leave divers lacking. Their Director of Training is a Platinum Pro 5000 Diver and Instructor Trainer with over 5400 logged dives. The dive center is offering classes from the beginner ages on up to experienced divers. To learn more about this program, click here.