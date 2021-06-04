3 easy hairstyles to try this summer | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

With more than 42,000 followers on TikTok, celebrity hair stylist Joseph Maine is always on point with the latest hair and beauty trends.

He recently shared some styling secrets for dealing with the Houston heat and humidity.

Up first, Maine recommends Color Wow Dream Coat, which is an anti-frizz treatment that lasts through three washes.

He says it also blocks out humidity like a rain coat, and adds some shine to your hair. Plus, it’s lightweight and water-based!

Watch the video above for details and a special promo code for Houston Life viewers.

Another tool that’s been trending online is the Blowout Brush.

Maine suggests the Easy Blo: One-Step Dryer and Volumizer by Trademark Beauty.

