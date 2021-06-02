Take the family stargazing this summer at the newly renovated George Observatory in Brazos Bend State Park

HOUSTON – This summer, grab the whole fam and enjoy some beautiful stargazing at the freshly renovated George Observatory, located in Brazos Bend State Park.

It’s operated by Houston Museum of Natural Science, and Senior Director, Kavita Self is giving us more info about their two-year renovation.

The George Observatory has served galaxy gazers since its opening in 1989, and its new renovations will improve the visitor experience with resurfaced decks, fresh paint and new railings while also expanding their educational exhibitions.

The Observatory is open for public viewing on Saturdays, offering visitors a chance to see real time camera feeds from telescopes, interact with expert astronomers, and take a laser tour of the night sky.

And even if it happens to be cloudy on the night you swing by, no worries as astronomers will still be able to offer tours and thought-provoking talks on the solar system and greater universe.

Location: 21901 FM 762 Road, Needville, Texas 77461

Contact: 281-242-3055

Parking: Lot parking available on-site.