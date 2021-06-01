Summer safety tips for the entire family

HOUSTON – Whether you’re taking a road trip, spending the day at the pool or sending your kids to summer camp, CEO of Crime Stoppers of Houston, Rania Mankarious shares a quick checklist of things to keep in mind this summer season.

TRAVEL & CAR SAFETY

Know where you are going, check cars and tires, have phones fully charged and the ability to re-charge. Make sure you have food/snacks and water (especially for kids). While technology helps pass the time, make sure drivers are not participating in song searches or taking quick peeks at videos. Especially beware of young drivers who might take over the wheel. Seat belts are a must at all times.

TRAVEL & VACCINES

Regardless of how you might travel this year (car or plane, locally, out of state or internationally), know the rules for vaccinations. Planes, hotels, restaurants and more are all starting to outline different rules. Know what’s required before you go. Remember, while you can choose to personally wear a mask or not, or get vaccinated or not - the businesses you are visiting have the legal right to require masks and/or vaccinations to enter.

UBERIZATION OF DRUGS

Parents, as your kids are home this summer and online, make sure you are aware that with one click of a button they can have almost anything sent to the home without you even knowing and for little to no cost. Beware.

POOL SAFETY