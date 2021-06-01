Honoring heroes that paid the ultimate sacrifice at Sugar Land Memorial Park

HOUSTON – Sugar Land Memorial Park encompasses 150 acres along the Brazos River and 2.5 miles walking and biking trails, including the South Meadow Loop and the Justin P. Brindley Trail, for mountain biking enthusiasts. Additional features of Memorial Park include the Veterans Memorial, two pavilions available for rentals, restroom facility, an enclosed play area with a playground and climbing ropes, open space for sports activities and a lake for outdoor recreation such as fishing, kayaking and canoeing.

Through the symbolic entryway and peninsula bridge, visitors are able to walk within the obelisk and experience rays of sunlight reflecting through a vertical opening. The Veterans Memorial seeks to accommodate two distinct, but perhaps overlapping, tropes of honor - the Celebratory and the Contemplative. The underside of the monument lists the names of Sugar Land soldiers who have died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.