2021 Hurricane season expected to be more active than average | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – June 1st marks the beginning of hurricane season each year, so today we should be asking ourselves the big question, “Are we prepared for hurricane season?”

We turned to the experts to find out the 5 must-have items in our emergency kit and what the 2021 hurricane season forecast will look like.

As always, you can stay up to date on the latest information by checking the hurricane page on click2houston.com.