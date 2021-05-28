Country star Clay Walker on a new album and his homecoming show at The Woodlands

Country star Clay Walker on new album and his homecoming show at The Woodlands | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – With four platinum albums and a dozen number one hits under his belt, singer-songwriter Clay Walker is one of the brightest stars in country music.

And this summer he returns to the local stage for a special show ahead of the release of his new album “Texas To Tennessee.”

Clay Walker album cover (Clay Walker/Shore Fire Media)

The artist chatted with Houston Life about hitting the stage to play his rowdy honky-tonk tunes, tender ballads, and country classics at his upcoming concert at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands in July 9th.

His 12th studio album, “Texas to Tennessee,” was recorded in Nashville and Galveston, symbolizing his career journey between his home state and his adopted home.

The album will be out on July 30 but is available to pre-order now.

To connect with Walker, visit his website here.