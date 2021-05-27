Houston’s own Dennis Quaid along with Jimmy Gonzales chat incredible true story of ‘Blue Miracle’

HOUSTON – ‘Blue Miracle’ is the incredible true story of Casa Hogar, a Mexican boys home in Cabo San Lucas that entered the world’s biggest fishing tournament to try and save their orphanage after it was damaged in a hurricane in 2014.

Omar (played by Jimmy Gonzales) is the director of the orphanage, and is forced into teaming up with the grizzly, washed-up, previous tournament winner Wade (Dennis Quaid) who reluctantly lets him and some of the kids on the boat, to go for that $250,000 prize.

The story is incredible, as well as Jimmy’s tie into his role: he actually grew up in foster care himself, so this movie really hit home for him.

‘Blue Miracle’ is currently streaming on Netflix.