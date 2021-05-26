Second Class Petty Officer on why she decided to join the Coast Guard

HOUSTON – As KPRC 2 continues to honor our military heroes, Houston Life co-host, Derrick Shore chats with Marine Science Technician, Second Class Petty Officer Sarah Kessler about her drive and determination.

MST2 Kessler is an active member of the Response department with significant experience as a Marine Science Technician and as a responder during catastrophic incidents. She responded to both Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria amidst the devastation in Puerto Rico where she helped identify and remove pollution threats. Also, here in Houston she was one of the initial responders to the Intercontinental Terminals fire in 2019 that spilled over three million gallons of hazardous substances into the Houston Ship Channel.

Being an MST allows her to combine her passions for service, leadership, and the environment. MST2 Sarah Kessler joined the USCG in 2011 to serve her country through military service and with the intent of becoming an MST to protect the environment, she’s served for almost a decade.

MST2 Kessler was nominated to represent the USCG due to her superb work ethic, dedication, and enthusiasm. She is the go-to person at the unit for many tasks beyond just her primary job as an MST and is always willing to help out a co-worker.

Kessler also has two daughters: Kathrynn (7) and Bella (4), and fun fact, her husband, Justin, is an E-6 in the Army Reserves. He serves as a diesel mechanic and has deployed on numerous occasions to serve his country.