Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Williams gets candid about her struggles with mental health

HOUSTON – As a member of Destiny’s Child, Michelle Williams found fame and success, but that couldn’t stop her secret battle with depression.

The Grammy Award-winning recording artist and actress opened up about the hard times she had before entering into a treatment facility in her new memoir, Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life—and Can Save Yours”

Williams joined Houston Life to share the lessons she learned about prioritizing her mental health and what she hopes readers will take away from her book.

Williams will sit down to discuss topics and themes for her book at a virtual event called “Checking In: Conversations with Michelle Williams.”

Special guests include Chloe Bailey, Taraji Henson, Lecrae, Ms. Tina Lawson, LeToya Luckett, Dr. Anita Phillips, Darrel Walls, Tamar Braxton, Chandler Moore, DeVon Franklin, and Tabitha Brown.

Ad

With topics ranging from forgiveness and community to depression and singleness, the singer hopes each conversation will help everyone understand the importance of “checking in” with themselves, God, and others.