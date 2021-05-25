How the USO boosted the morale of service members in the Houston area during the pandemic | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – Since 1941, the USO (United Service Organizations) has been the nation’s leading organization to serve the men and women in the U.S. military, and their families, throughout their time in uniform, and this year they’re celebrating 80 years of serving our nation’s heroes.

Throughout their 80-year legacy, the USO has continued to connect service members to family, home, and country when they need it the most.

Over the past year during the pandemic, USO staff and volunteers connected with the local commands to provide support at testing sites, vaccine sites, food banks and food distribution, while still supporting the deployments of local military, who still had vital missions to support overseas.

Watch as Executive Director of USO Houston, Lorén Westerfield, chats with Lauren Kelly more about how the USO boosted the morale of service members in the Houston area during the pandemic.