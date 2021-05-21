‘PawzUp Dog Festival’ returning to CityPlace Springwoods on Saturday for some free furry fun

HOUSTON – ‘PawzUp Dog Festival’ returning to CityPlace Springwoods on Saturday with their third dog festival of the year, you and your furry friends can join for some ‘SUMMER LOVIN’ themed fun this Saturday, May 22, from 6pm-10pm.

PawzUp was created by Jill Garrett and Tiffanie Wilkerson, two local pet professionals who curate popup events that cater to dog-specific and dog-friendly businesses.

They love dogs…maybe even a little more than they love humans!

Vendors, food, drinks, and music from local DJ Nando One, are all in store for you and your dogs at this fun event.

‘SUMMER LOVIN’ will be hosted by CityPlace at Springwoods, located at 1200 City Plaza Drive, in Spring, Tx.

PawzUp events are always family and pet friendly and FREE to attend. For SUMMER LOVIN’ updates, check out @pawzuphtx on Instagram, and through the Facebook Event Page at https://www.facebook.com/events/947736075987364.