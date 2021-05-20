May 20th is National Rescue Dog Day, the perfect day to be a hero to a shelter dog

HOUSTON – May 20th is National Rescue Dog Day, and it’s the perfect day to be a hero to a shelter dog by adopting one!

Our friends at BARC Animal Shelter & Adoptions have even more incentive for us today - $5 Adoption Fees for all dogs (5 months +) that are currently at BARC and in Foster Care, May 20th - 23rd!

Plus if you stop by their shelter today, there are free superhero costume giveaways with each adoption, while supplies last.

WAIVED FEES for all PURRFURRED pets!

Now in order to above by COVID protocols, guests must schedule an appointment before visiting the shelter to view and interact with the adoptable pets.

Make your appointment online, or by calling 311.

For more information on our adoption process, current adoption fees, and to browse all adoptable pets, you can visit their website.

Ad

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with BARC Outreach Manager Jennifer Barrera Wandrey more about today’s big adoption event.