Houston Life

Noemi Gonzalez from “Selena: The Series” chats iconic music, costumes, and learning to play the drums for her role

Lauren Kelly
, Houston Life Correspondent

HOUSTON – Actress Noemi Gonzalez remembers the day she got a phone call from Abraham Quintanilla, telling her she got the role of Suzette Quintanilla in the Netflix hit, “Selena: The Series.”

If you haven’t seen the show yet, the series follows late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla and her rise to fame with her family by her side.

Noemi even learned how to play drums for the role, practicing loud enough for her neighbors to call and ask her to tone it down!

She also said being on set with everyone took her back to a much simpler time.

Watch as Noemi chats with Lauren Kelly all about the iconic music, costumes, and exciting moment she found out she got the part.

