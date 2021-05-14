Step inside the pages of Dr. Seuss at new interactive exhibit downtown

HOUSTON – Oh the places you’ll go!

The Dr. Seuss experience will be at the George R. Brown Convention Center starting May 15th, and running through August 15th.

The Seuss-tacular sensory spectacle will give guests the opportunity to take a journey through nine different dr. Seuss stories, bringing the magical worlds to life.

The interactive exhibit allows visitors to wander through a balloon-filled maze mimicking “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!,” a Grinch-themed Christmas room and a forest of Truffula trees featured in “The Lorax.”

Swing among Truffula Trees, stroll through Horton’s clovers, or join the Circus McGurkus at this family-friendly event.

For more info on this imaginative & interactive immersion into the world of Dr Seuss, check out experienceseuss.com.