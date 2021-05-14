NFL Quarterback Colt McCoy and local dermatologist join forces to raise awareness of skin cancer

HOUSTON – May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, a time to stress the importance of annual skin checks and daily protection to save lives.

To show how everyone can take steps to lower their risk, legendary University of Texas quarterback and current NFL quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals, Colt McCoy, and Westlake Dermatology’s board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Quynh-Giao Sartor, joined Houston Life with their insight.

Skin cancer is the most common human cancer – with more than 5 million people diagnosed every year.

“Many skin cancers, including melanoma, are highly curable, especially if detected early, so I recommend visiting your dermatologist for a skin exam at least once a year.,” said Sartor, who mentioned some factors to consider for how often you should get your skin checked.

Westlake Dermatology’s board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Quynh-Giao Sartor (Dr. Quynh-Giao Sartor)

“If your family has a history of melanoma, and if you’re outdoors and in the sun for long periods of time every day; or do you have a history of indoor tanning or blistering sunburns?” she added.

“My encouragement would be for guys like me, guys who are always outside, nobody likes to go to the doctor, but just to go in and get a routine check-up because it saves you so much time and effort and maybe your life down the road,” said McCoy, who played for coach Mack Brown’s Texas Longhorns football team from ’05 to ’09.

Colt McCoy (Facebook, Colt McCoy)