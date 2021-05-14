Meet the Kingwood teen who’s in the Inaugural Class of Female Eagle Scouts

HOUSTON – Isha Pokerna is a busy senior at Kingwood High School. She balances schoolwork, orchestra and golf, and also just so happens to be in the Inaugural Class of Female Eagle Scouts.
She joined Boy Scouts at the age of 16, after tagging along with her brother during his Cub Scout meetings and campouts.
Pokerna completed her Eagle project during the pandemic with her troop’s charter organization, Christ the King.
“My Eagle project was to build a sand volleyball court for my charter organization. They’re the place that’s been hosting our troop meetings and all, and so I felt like it was sensible to give back to them.”
Pokerna is a great example for young girls everywhere.