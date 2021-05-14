Meet the Kingwood teen who’s in the Inaugural Class of Female Eagle Scouts

HOUSTON – Isha Pokerna is a busy senior at Kingwood High School. She balances schoolwork, orchestra and golf, and also just so happens to be in the Inaugural Class of Female Eagle Scouts.

She joined Boy Scouts at the age of 16, after tagging along with her brother during his Cub Scout meetings and campouts.

Eagle Scout Isha Pokerna pictured with her father and brother (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Pokerna completed her Eagle project during the pandemic with her troop’s charter organization, Christ the King.

Isha Pokerna working on her Eagle Scout project (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

“My Eagle project was to build a sand volleyball court for my charter organization. They’re the place that’s been hosting our troop meetings and all, and so I felt like it was sensible to give back to them.”

Isha Pokerna's Eagle Scout project, a sand volleyball court (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Pokerna is a great example for young girls everywhere.