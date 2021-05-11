Eric M. Suhl foundation bringing together families, friends, and awareness for 6th annual golf tournament

HOUSTON – The Eric M. Suhl Foundation was formed in memory of Eric Matthew Suhl, who passed away at only 28 years old after struggling with Crohn’s and Ulcerative Colitis.

Eric was diagnosed in 2008, and despite his struggles, he was always the guy making sure everyone around him was having a good time.

This Saturday, Eric’s foundation will host their 6th annual golf tournament, bringing together over 250 golfers, 50 volunteers, and plenty of family and friends.

The foundation has donated $270,000 over the past five years to multiple foundations, including the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, the Jewish Family Service’s Touching the Heart suicide prevention program, and they also established The Eric M. Suhl Scholarship at the University of Texas in Austin.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Eric’s mom Debra Suhl more about the upcoming event.