Here’s 4 things you can do to help limit the risk factors for a stroke

HOUSTON – May is Stroke Awareness Month, a time to spread the word on the nation’s fifth-leading cause of death, in order to learn about warning signs and prevent stroke incidences.

Dr. Sean Savitz, Director of the Institute for Stroke and Cerebrovascular Disease at UTHealth Neurosciences and Stroke Director at Memorial Hermann, breaks down the two major types of stroke and how to limit risk factors for stroke.

How to limit risk factors for stroke

Keep blood pressure to a healthy level Keep cholesterol levels in the normal range Test glucose levels Stay active

To learn more about the latest advances in stroke care, join Dr. Savitz for a free educational webinar coming up Tuesday, May 18th. Watch the video above for everything you need to know to sign up and R.S.V.P.