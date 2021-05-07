Battle for Holden: Clear Creek High School students help community rally around a friend in need | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – On December 4, 2020, 18-year-old Holden James was in a tragic accident during football practice.

Since then, his fellow students at Clear Creek High School in League City have rallied around James and his family to help raise funds and their spirits. James’ football coach, Brian Coffman, reflected on James’ talent both on and off the field.

“Holden was an offensive lineman for us, and he just shined at the tackle position,” said Coffman. “He was a go-getter. He was always asking questions, really attuned to the game of football.”

After Holden James, 18, was in a tragic accident during football practice his fellow students at Clear Creek High School rallied around him and his family to help raise funds and their spirits. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Melany Flores, Clear Creek High School Senior, says the students all knew James partly for being an outstanding athlete on the football team, but mostly for his kind personality.

“Everyone described him as a gentle giant. He’s super kind and a lot of his teammates also described him as someone who is very hardworking and determined. He’s a genuinely kind person,” said Flores.

Holden James pictured with his mom, Teresa Ramirez. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

It was to everyone’s dismay when tragedy struck during a regular football practice. Coach Coffman recalls the horrific scene.

