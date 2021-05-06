Rhythm of the heart: local music therapist keeps mother and child bonded through song

HOUSTON – The bond between a mother and child is something truly special, and this next story proves just how extraordinary it can be. KPRC 2′s Sofia Ojeda spoke with Emilia Herrera about how the power of music helped keep her and her newborn baby connected after being separated at birth due to COVID-19.

“On April 8 I was to the point where I couldn’t breathe. So, I was like, ‘Ok I have to go to the ER.’ I didn’t wake up until the 18th,” said Herrera.

Emilia Herrera used the power of music to help keep her and her newborn baby connected after being separated at birth due to COVID-19. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

At 35 weeks pregnant, Herrera was rushed to the hospital with severe COVID symptoms. Her conditioned worsened, requiring doctors to perform an emergency C-section and place her in a medically induced coma. When Herrera awoke, she was surprised to find her baby was gone.

“I was in shock. It’s been a year and it’s still shocking to me,” said Herrera.

Herrera tested positive for COVID-19, requiring her to quarantine and be away from her baby for a month. Knowing how vital the connection between a mother and child is, the medical team at Houston Methodist thought that music therapy could help. Virginia Gray, Senior Music Therapist, devised a way to keep mom and baby close through music.

Senior Music Therapist Virginia Gray recorded a mother's heartbeat to a lullaby for her newborn baby. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

“Your baby knows your heartbeat because she spent this time in your womb. Let’s find a way to let baby hear your voice and dad’s voice and your heartbeat,” said Gray.