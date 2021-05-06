Celebrating National Nurses Day with pizza from Papa John’s

HOUSTON – Today is National Nurses Day, and we’re teaming up with our friends at Papa John’s Houston to deliver 1500 pizza to nurses in the Texas Medical Center.

This is a great way to give back our medical community, including the nurses who have been right up on the front lines with doctors since the pandemic.

Papa John’s Houston launched their Buy One, Give One program at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 - where if you buy a pizza, one will be donated to hospital/health care worker or first responder.

Since March 2020, the program has given away over 25,000 pizzas!

Watch as Lauren Kelly and Keith Sullins (President of Papa John’s Houston,) surprise the nurses at Memorial Hermann with a special lunch delivery!