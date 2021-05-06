A day in the life of a professional pharmacist at San Jose Clinic

HOUSTON – San José Clinic is the leading charity care provider of healthcare services for the underserved in the Greater Houston area. Since 1922, the Clinic has worked to provide a health home for the most vulnerable in the city. Their mission is to provide quality healthcare and education to those with limited access to such services in an environment which respects the dignity of each person. The clinic is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, a United Way agency, a Texas Medical Center member institution, and a ministry of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston. Click here if you would like to learn more about their services and how they continue serving the community.