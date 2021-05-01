International Female Ride Day is about fun, empowerment, and getting more women outside to ride

HOUSTON – ‘International Female Ride Day’ is Saturday, May 1st, and it’s for women all over the world to celebrate the female riding community simply by getting outside to ride!

Polaris has teamed up for the 15th annual ‘IFRD,’ where women in over 120 countries will ride their motorcycles, off-road vehicles, snowmobiles or other powersports vehicles.

This ride is for women of all experience levels around the world to “Just Ride!”

The theme this year is #FocusFemaleForward, and if you can’t participate in person - riders can also take part in the digital celebration by sharing photos of their rides on social media.

Thanks to our friends at Houston Slingshot Rental for letting us check out their awesome selection of slingshots!

Watch as Lauren Kelly and Polaris’ Senior Marketing Manager, Joey Lindahl chat more about the fun and empowering event.