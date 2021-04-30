Rappelling down a 250-Foot building with Over the Edge

HOUSTON – Every year Over the Edge partners with a local organization to help support their mission. They do this in a thrilling and exciting way by giving participants the opportunity to rappel down large city sky scrappers. This year in Houston the organization that was chosen is “The Women’s Home”. It’s CEO Anna Coffey said, “The Women’s Home is dedicated to building communities that strengthen women and support families as they reclaim their stability. We focus on preparing women and their families to become empowered, productive forces in our community, and the funds raised from this event will go directly toward that goal.”

over the edge (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Participants will meet May 1, 2021 at the DoubleTree Galleria for our inaugural event. They will rappel from the 250 foot sky scrapper in support of the Women’s Home and everyone rappels at different times. This means there won’t be too many people at the same time, and everyone can be distanced! Click here to find out more about how you can participate or volunteer for the event.