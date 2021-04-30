Crossfit Manion opens to honor fallen soldier Travis Manion

HOUSTON – CrossFit Foundation has supported Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) and their mission for several years, which will now include the opening of a CrossFit Affiliate named “CrossFit Manion” which will operate in a collaborative space to connect and serve the veteran population. The gym will be located inside the Combined Arms Transition Center, which is a place for veterans to get connected to free resources, collaborate, and be a part of a veteran community. An official ribbon cutting and unveiling ceremony for the gym is scheduled for May 1st, 2021 beginning at 9am.

A unique aspect of this gym is that there will be absolutely no cost for veterans to become members, as the intent is to give veterans an opportunity to find connection with one another and maintain their physical health after separating from the military. “CrossFit Manion” at the Combined Arms Transition Center is made possible thanks to the generous support of CrossFit Foundation. This facility will be named “CrossFit Manion” in honor of Marine 1st Lt Travis Manion, who was killed by an enemy sniper while pulling his wounded teammates to safety in Iraq in 2007.

Following the ribbon-cutting, there will be a “Manion WOD” CrossFit workout, with a number of veterans participating. To honor the sacrifice of fallen military heroes like Marine 1st Lt Travis Manion, numerous CrossFit gyms and ruck clubs across the country will be hosting “Manion WOD” (Workout of the Day) events the same weekend. These CrossFit workouts also serve as a way to raise funds for TMF veteran initiatives such as service and leadership expeditions, veteran-empowerment programs, and character development courses. Workouts will take place the weekend of May 1st and 2nd, and consists of a 400 meter run (or ruck) and 29 back squats, for 7 rounds; representing 4/29/07 – the date Marine 1st Lt. Travis Manion was killed. Click here to learn more about the foundation and how to get involved.