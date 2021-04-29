Summer Getaways: 3 beach vacation deals you can’t miss

HOUSTON – Whether you’re planning to fly internationally or take a road trip this summer with the family, why not take advantage of some great deals available for your next getaway.

Gabe Saglie, Senior Communications Manager with Travelzoo, shares 3 incredible offers available for popular domestic and international destinations including Puerto Vallarta, Miami, and South Padre Island.

FLORIDA

THE SLS HOTEL SOUTH BEACH, MIAMI, FL.

• Glam A-lister property located right on the beach. With 2 celeb-friendly restaurants onsite and buzzy pool parties daily. The hotel is located 2 blocks from trendy Lincoln Avenue.

• $169 per night (37% off)

• For travel thru Dec. 22

MEXICO