Off to the races at Revelry on Richmond for the Kentucky Derby

HOUSTON – Revelry on Richmond will have the derby on their 30 plus TVs and will be offering $8 mint juleps, a build your own bloody Mary bar, plus a hat contest for the best-styled hat. The winner of the hat contest will receive a Revelry on Richmond gift card.

Explore the craft beer scene in Houston one pint at a time at Revelry On Richmond, Houston’s stylish upscale sports and craft beer bar nestled in the heart of Montrose. Its casual environment and neighborhood feel makes it the go-to destination to grab a drink, watch your favorite sports team, and enjoy one of their sweet outdoor patios.

Revelry is best for their forty rotating local and select craft brews on tap, Revelry On Richmond showcases a full cocktail and wine menu perfect for anyone to refuel and watch the game. Live music, everything sports, a crazy-good menu, and a refreshing happy hour are all the reasons why you’ll be coming back for more.