Houston Comedian Sheng Wang helps kick off Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

HOUSTON – Known for his smartly crafted routines and his hilarious stand-up comedy on HBO’s “2 Dope Queens”, Houston comedian Sheng Wang has been showing off his talent for more than a decade.
He has toured with big names like Ali Wong and wrote for the popular ABC sitcom “Fresh Off the Boat.”
He now returns home, virtually, for a special occasion and shared details with Houston Life.
The Bellaire High School graduate will participate in a comedic conversation at Asia Society on Saturday, May 1st at 7 p.m.
The virtual event is called Saturday Night with Sheng Wang.
