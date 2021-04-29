Houston Comedian Sheng Wang helps kick off Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

HOUSTON – Known for his smartly crafted routines and his hilarious stand-up comedy on HBO’s “2 Dope Queens”, Houston comedian Sheng Wang has been showing off his talent for more than a decade.

He has toured with big names like Ali Wong and wrote for the popular ABC sitcom “Fresh Off the Boat.”

He now returns home, virtually, for a special occasion and shared details with Houston Life.

Sheng Wang Headshot (Sheng Wang)

The Bellaire High School graduate will participate in a comedic conversation at Asia Society on Saturday, May 1st at 7 p.m.

The virtual event is called Saturday Night with Sheng Wang.

For tickets and more information, you visit their website, here.

To see Wang’s complete interview, watch the video above.