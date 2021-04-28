Simple tips to style your Kentucky Derby look using items from your closet

HOUSTON – Kentucky Derby fashion can be very overwhelming, but two small local businesses are taking all the stress away with simple tips that will have you as the center of attention at your derby parties. Southern Gents is a local retailer located in Houston that strongly believe the characteristics of a true Gent, Southern or otherwise, include but also expand beyond execution of style and eloquence alone. Through delivery of a wide array of enlightening information, contemporary yet classic style accessories, along with hosting of dynamic & inspiring events, an ambition to unite Gents around the world regardless of age, ethnicity, religion or disability has begun. The intent of such efforts, consists of bringing about the re-emergence of strong positive community leaders, responsible for administering the common good in all aspects of life.

Marlo Miller Boutique has been helping women look their best for years, and that isn’t changing at all with the Kentucky Derby around the corner. She has put together simple looks that will keep women cool and comfortable and some that will have people asking about your fashion throughout the derby parties by incorporating huge hats and colorful prints.

