Celebrate National Denim Day with a customized jean jacket from Two Tequila Sisters

HOUSTON – What better way to celebrate national denim day, than with the greatest denim accessory out there – the denim jean jacket!

The Two Tequila Sisters have been creating beautiful, one-of-a-kind denim jean items for over 3 years, and their process of making them is just as fun as wearing the finished, one-of-a-kind product.

The ladies in charge are two local business partners, Debbie Rank and Eryn Elliott, who operate out of a Bellaire.

Pre-Covid, customers could create their own custom jacket on location, but now to comply with health and safety regulations – you can also create them online…with Debbie and Eryn guiding along.

Customers get to pick and choose all of the patterns, badges, accessories, theme, letters, and rhinestones they want, then the ladies will help put it together for you.

The Two Tequila Sisters’ jean jackets make great gifts for any occasion!