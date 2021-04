HOUSTON – Her books tell universal coming-of-age stories set in the Houston area, and she gives voice to love stories of teens not always represented in young adult literature.

Her name is Liara Tamani, author of All the Things We Never Knew, and she joined Houston Life to chat about her work and her story.

Liara Tamani with her latest novel, All The Things We Never Knew. (Liara Tamani)

The Cy-Creek alumna is also the author of the acclaimed novel Calling my Name.

