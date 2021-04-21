HOUSTON – Mickey, Minnie, Woody, Buzz, Coco and more of your favorite Disney characters have returned to Houston for Disney On Ice ‘Mickey’s Search Party’ at NRG Stadium through April 25th.

The amazing production features not only ice skating, but also acrobatic stunt and stilt skaters as well!

‘Disney On Ice’ skater Jamie Hathaway hails from Bryan, Tx and is thrilled to be returning to Houston to perform for families and friends, as well as welcome families back to live entertainment.

Watch as Lauren Kelly hits the rink with Jamie for a preview of the fun show.