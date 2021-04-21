Combing through the issues of natural hair discrimination with local author and hair stylist

HOUSTON – Shavon Leblanc is a woman who let many opportunities pass her by because of fear. She is a HBCU college graduate, pharmacist, group exercise instructor, personal trainer, and a woman who desires to improve her community and empower others.

She is a former fearful girl who desires to empower young girls to become fearless women and live fearless lives. She’s doing that with her book “Fearless” which was written to encourage bold, confident and beautiful young girls.

Shavon is not alone in her mission. Rosa Coleman is a very popular hair stylist and owner of the Silk Out Bar. This beauty salon specializes in natural silk presses and according to Rosa, there isn’t a texture or a style she and her experienced staff can’t execute. She also encourages women to be proud of their natural hair and to find a path away from weaves and extensions.

Click here to find out how to get a copy of the book “Fearless or you can book your appointment with the Silk Out Bar to start loving and taking care of your natural hair.