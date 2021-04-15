CTS Band - Queen of Tejano & Latin Tribute pays homage to Selena for her 50th birthday

HOUSTON – Cristina Amaro is an energetic and versatile performer! Selena Tribute Artist, Singer and Character Entertainer. Trained in contemporary singing, classical singing and dance. Multilingual (Spanish, English, Italian).

Cristina and the CTS BAND has performed at House of Blues Houston, Houston Rockets Latin Fest 2018, Houston Astros Hispanic Heritage Street Fest 2018, Gas Monkey Live - Dallas, Taco Tequila Festival Conroe, numerous Taco Cabana locations including Houston, Katy, Pearland, Kingwood, Baytown, The Woodlands, San Antonio, College Station. Children’s Museum of Houston, KIPP SHARP, Festival Dia de losMuertos - Denison TX, PWFAA Summer Concert Series - Crockett TX, Portland Chamber of Commerce, Mid Main Houston, Fabian’s Latin Flavors, Cloud HookahLounge & Grill, Time Out Karaoke Bar, Sambuca Houston, Doneraki Restaurant, Churchill’s Bar & Grill, The Chute, Flatonia Chamber of Commerce, Flip FlopFestival, Denison Arts Council, Barcelona Lounge, Brewski’s Katy, El Toro, East End Street Fest, Concert Pub North, Palestine Police Department, Café Sol, &private events. Upcoming performances include Sambuca Houston, Saint Anne Catholic School, The Chute, El Toro, Taste of Addison, Fiesta Lufkin, Lion of Texas Entertainment and others.