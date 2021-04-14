MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ vet Johnny Bananas chats about hosting new show ‘Celebrity Sleepover’

HOUSTON – Well, here’s a different spin on your traditional sleepover…ever wanted to have one with a reality star?

“Celebrity Sleepover” is a new kind of interview/reality show, hosted by MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ vet, Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio.

According to Johnny, the new show “is a place where your friends are your favorite celebrities, (including Tiffani Theissen) and the games are for adults only.” It’s the only show that’s rated PJ – for PAJAMAS always welcome.

Johnny’s other guests include “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey, music icon Sammy Hagar, Grammy and Emmy-nominated comedian and musician Margaret Cho, and “Worst Cooks In America” chef Anne Burrell.

Casts from “The Real World NY Reunion” and “The Challenge All Stars” will also be joining Johnny for a fun trip down memory lane.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Johnny about his new, late-night challenge.