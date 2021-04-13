Mixed-Media Artist putting a creative stamp on Houston’s businesses and landmarks

HOUSTON – Thaddaeus Arvie is a multi-media artist and resident in the city of Houston, TX. He’s also the owner of Creatively Insane Art and received his Bachelors of Fine Arts from Grambling State University in 2011. Over the past Seven years, Arvie has participated in many art shows and art markets. He gradually expanded into painting large scale murals, located in Ville Platte ,LA Atlanta, GA and Houston TX.

Thaddaeus also began hosting his own art events which includes group shows and paint parties. Today, Arvie has been combining all of his skills to create what he calls 3-D Murals, or large scale installation art. He has worked with the successful Selfie Exhibit Culture Experience in Atlanta, GA as well as influencers and popular social spots to bring their visions to life. Arvie was also apart of John Ross Palmer’s 2020 Escapist Mentorship program and residency. Arvie aims to empower the imagination with his art.

Whether it’s a simple painting or an elaborate setup, Arvie wants to create a submersible experience that takes you away from reality for just a moment.