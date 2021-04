HOUSTON – Want to create an original work of art of your beloved fur-baby?

The team at Painting With A Twist has plenty of ‘Paint Your Pet’ events where their artists will personally guide you step-by-step to create a custom paw-trait!

Whether you go solo or with a fun group of friends, you will have a great time. You can also BYOB to have an adult beverage while you paint.

For their special discount code for Houston Life viewers, check out the video above!