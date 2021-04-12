Hitting the green with pro golfers for Lucille’s 1913 Golf Charity Tournament

HOUSTON – Lucille’s 1913, chef Chris Williams’ non-profit that has donated more than 200,000 meals during the COVID-19 pandemic, hosted its inaugural golf tournament on Monday, April 12, at Hermann Park. Proceeds will benefit Lucille’s 1913 and The Imani School

The tournament will feature a one-of-a-kind stage set up as a hazard on the 18th fairway, which will double as the post-tournament dining area with a seated, socially distanced dinner prepared by “Top Chef” Season 18 contestant and James Beard Award nominee Dawn Burrell and Lucille’s 1913 culinary director Lawrence Walker. The two-course dinner will feature a spicy and hearty leaves beet salad with goats’ milk yogurt and savory granola, followed by coffee and stout braised short rib with buttered turnips and wilted aromatic greens. Rap legend Bun B will emcee the dinner and tournament awards ceremony.

The tournament will be an 18-hole scramble with a 12 p.m. shotgun start. Food will be provided by Lucille’s 1913, including boxed lunches and the seated post-tournament dinner and awards ceremony. The boxed will be crafted by Walker and Burrell as well, consisting of turkey muffuletta sandwiches with 1913 pickled vegetables, and hand cut chips. Complimentary beverages will be provided throughout the tournament by Silver Eagle and Highway Vodka, which is owned by Williams’ brother Ben Williams. Prizes will be awarded to first, second, third and last place. There also will be contest holes with prizes for closest to the pin, longest drive and a hole in one challenge.

Celebrity golfers in the tournament will include former Houston Rockets All-Star Steve Francis, former Houston Texans Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion Owen Daniels, professional golfer Maggie Noel and others. Individual tickets are priced at $119.13 and foursome teams at $400 through March 31. Celebrity foursome groups can be purchased for $1,500.